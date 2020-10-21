A Refugio County resident died of causes related to COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release.
The resident is the 16th in the county to die of COVID-19 causes, according to the release. Information about the person will not be released.
The county has reported 313 cases and 294 recoveries as of Oct.15, the last day the county's website was updated.
