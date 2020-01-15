Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song

The Refugio school board decided Tuesday to stop using “Dixie” as the district’s fight song, halting use of the tune, which has its roots in blackface minstrelsy.
The school board voted unanimously at a special meeting to discontinue using the song, which has been controversial for years but became a particularly contentious topic in Refugio in recent months. The 7-0 vote came less than two months after a November board meeting during which five board members supported keeping the song.
The song has been played without lyrics for years at Refugio High School football games but was not used at the team’s most recent games after school officials decided to pause use of the song until a final decision was reached. Refugio’s powerhouse football program won its fifth state championship in December.
“I’m just elated that they’ve done away with the playing of that song,” said Rev. Ronald Green, a Refugio alumnus and former football player who has opposed the song since he wore the Bobcat jersey.
Tuesday’s vote was at least the third time the board voted on the song in the last 25 years, said Jorge Jaso, who has been on the school board since 1995. The board previously voted on the issue in 2016 and in November before Tuesday’s vote, he said.
The conversation around the song became particularly bitter online, said Jenifer Ragle, who graduated from Refugio High School in 2001. Conversations in the Facebook group Refugio High School Friends about “Dixie” devolved into name-calling and vicious fights. Another group, called Bobcats for a Better Anthem, sprung up to organize opposition to its use.
The song was written by a Northerner in the 19th century for use in blackface minstrel shows, said Christian McWhirter, the Lincoln historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. It was spread throughout the U.S. by traveling minstrel groups, and by 1860 it had become one of the most popular songs in the country, he said.
“Dixie” and many other songs performed during minstrel shows were often written from the perspective of an enslaved black American who was away from a Southern plantation and wanted to go back, said McWhirter, who is also the author of the book “Battle Hymns: The Power and Popularity of Music in the Civil War.”
For songs like these, “the underlying premise to all of it is that he’s a loyal enslaved person.”
The song was written in “minstrel dialect” and, like other songs in minstrel shows, meant to comically imitate the way white Americans perceived slaves.
“The inherent racism behind the song is particularly obvious if you read the lyrics,” McWhirter said.
After the Confederate states seceded from the Union, “Dixie” became the army’s unofficial anthem, and was even played at the inauguration of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.
After the war, the song got a second life through Confederate memorial organizations and was performed by Confederate veterans into the 20th century. Eventually, the song was adopted by colleges and high schools, primarily in the South, who would often play the song at football games.
In 2016, leaders at the University of Mississippi decided the school band would no longer play any version of the song, which had been in use at school sporting events for almost 70 years. Other schools have also dropped the song’s melody in recent years, as communities have debated what position relics of the Confederacy should hold in the modern United States.
The history of the song was news to Levander LaFond, 17, when he first played it during a middle school band competition several years ago. Other competitors told him about the song’s origins, Levander said. After learning more about the song’s history, Levander said he became uncomfortable playing it on the saxophone when he later joined the high school band.
“You’re saying it’s tradition, but tradition in our town is about pride and commitment and gratitude, you know, working together,” Levander said. “That’s tradition, not a song. It doesn’t define who we are.”
Levander, who is now a senior at Refugio High School, was the only student to speak publicly at Tuesday’s board meeting and urged the board members to stop use of the song.
Several residents spoke Tuesday and at previous meetings in support of keeping the song, arguing that it had been part of Bobcat history for decades and that, without the lyrics, its use wasn’t offensive. Anita Barber, a former teacher in Refugio, read a list of more than 100 names of people she said were in support of the song, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported.
Doyle Maxwell, a Victoria County resident, wrote a letter to the editor in December saying he had never considered the song racial.
“To those offended by the song ‘Dixie,’ I would suggest you consider when we as a people start banning everything that offends someone, soon we won’t be that free nation that our founders wanted; instead we’ll be a nation controlled by small weak-minded people in and/or out of the government,” Maxwell wrote.
Debates about “Dixie,” Confederate monuments, and the Confederate flags have roiled the U.S. in recent years, with some advocates insisting these symbols are part of Southern heritage and that getting rid of them is equivalent to erasing history.
Jaso, who currently serves as the school board’s secretary, has voted against the song three times.
“It’s a song of oppression and racism that affects Hispanics also. It carries a certain stigma,” Jaso said. “It reminds you of the past. That’s why I felt it needed to be addressed.”
After Tuesday night’s meeting, Jaso said he hoped the board would be able to move past the difficult conversation.
“I hoped and prayed that we were creating a new age of understanding and we could move forward,” he said. We cannot change history but we want to start moving forward and making new traditions; not to change any of the past, but so it won’t be repeated again.”
