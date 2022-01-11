Refugio school district has closed its campuses beginning Wednesday through Monday because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a letter from Superintendent Melissa Gonzales on the district’s website.
Refugio school district has closed its campuses beginning Wednesday through Monday because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a letter from Superintendent Melissa Gonzales on the district’s website.
Classes are set to resume on Jan. 18.
As of Tuesday, the district has 40 positive cases among students and staff and 84 quarantined because of close contact exposure.
“We understand this closure can be a hardship on families; however, it is a necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19,”: Gonzales said in the letter.
During the closure time, all school district facilities will be closed so the staff can sanitize and disinfect each building.
Students will not need to make up these days because extra days were added into the 2021-22 instructional calendar in anticipation of possible closure, Gonzales wrote.
For more on how COVID-19 and the flu are affecting area school districts read Wednesday’s Advocate.
