To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Refugio County Precinct 1/1A county commissioner. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Louise Aduddell
- Age:
- 60
- City of residence:
- Refugio
- Occupation:
- Former Refugio County Treasurer
- Education:
- Refugio High School, Texas A&M University
- Community involvement:
- Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Refugio; director on the board of the Coastal Bend Community Foundation
- Family:
- Mother and grandmother
- Contact:
- Call 361-526-2412 or 361-765-0109, or email lnaduddell@aol.com or visit www.Louise2020.com.
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
In addition to repairs from Hurricane Harvey, a major focus would be the county’s dumps, one of which is located in Precinct 1/1A. Maintaining the quality of the dumps is essential to prevent people from dumping their trash in ditches and littering.
John Snyder
- Age:
- 61
- City of residence:
- Refugio
- Occupation:
- Victoria school district wetland educator
- Education:
- Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
- Contact:
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I love Refugio County and the people here have weathered two hurricanes while I’ve lived here.We’re still recovering from Hurricane Harvey but the people are resilient and have been helping one another from the moment the storm tracked in our direction.
Road maintenance, infrastructure and brush control are also major priorities.
Roy Payne
- Age:
- 60
- City of residence:
- Woodsboro
- Occupation:
- Annex supervisor at the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office
- Education:
- Refugio High School
- Community involvement:
- Did not answer
- Family:
- Did not answer
- Contact:
- 361-319-1537
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
A top priority for Refugio County remains the rebuilding process after Hurricane Harvey. The sheriff’s office annex and other county buildings are still waiting for repair work from the storm to be finished. It’s been two years now and not everything’s been completed.
