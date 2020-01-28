To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Refugio County commissioner Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Arlen Walker
64
Refugio
Self-employed, previously superintendent in the oilfield for Winn Exploration
Refugio High School
Member of the First Baptist Church in Refugio; previously served on the school board for the Refugio Independent School District; currently on the board for the Refugio County Fair
- Married for 34 years and father to two sons and grandfather to one grandson
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I want to continue the rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey. Gary Bourland, the current commissioner for the precinct, has done a great job with the county’s repair work and I want to continue such work. (Bourland decided not to run for reelection after serving 20 years on commissioners court.)
I would also plan to be responsible and careful with the county’s financial business.
Dr. Gary Wright
50
Refugio
Chiropractor
Refugio
Vice president of the Refugio Groundwater Conservation District; previously board member of Refugio County Appraisal District board; previously trustee for Refugio Independent School District; youth pastor for Joy Ministries
Did not answer
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I feel strongly about my community. I was always told if you want to add to your community, you don’t sit back and gripe, you get involved. I feel like I have something to add to commissioners court as far as managing our county’s resources.
I also hope to continue rebuilding the county from Hurricane Harvey damages.
