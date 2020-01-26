To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Refugio County Precinct 1 constable. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Name: Shawn Zak
- 46
- Austwell
- Retired deputy sheriff, Colorado County Sheriff’s Office
- Brazosport Law Enforcement Academy
- St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
- Married for 26 years, two children, three grandchildren.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I believe Refugio County residents deserve a constable who is going to be proactive in his duties and that will fulfill his elected responsibilities. When citizens see their officials in their neighborhoods working, then everyone benefits. That is how rapport and trust is built and through that our community can become stronger and safer. I not only possess the law enforcement background and experience to effectively serve, but the drive to build the constable’s office so it will generate revenue for the county. I intend to do that by actively working with others and enforcing the laws and statutes that I was sworn to uphold.
Name: Mark Moore
- 48
- Refugio
- Constable
- Did not answer
- Did not answer
- Did not answer
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I always love serving the community. I’ve been constable here for 18 years going on 19 on January. My family owns the local funeral home. We’ve been in business for over 50 years and love serving the community and that aspect of everything. I just enjoy being a constable and doing my duties and serving the community the best I can. I just have it in my nature to be that way and always have been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.