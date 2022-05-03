Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in a trial for a Refugio police officer accused of recklessly injuring an infant with pepper spray last year.

In April 2021, a Refugio County grand jury indicted Officer Lee Jordan was on a charges of official oppression and injury to a child although the official oppression charge was dismissed by a judge in June.

Jordan has elected for a judge to decide his punishment if he is convicted.

At the time of the incident, the infant was three days old.

According to the indictment, Jordan is accused of discharging an "aerosol self defense spray" into a vehicle that carried a child.

The incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers.

After Jordan was indicted, the Refugio City Council unanimously approved a decision to pause Jordan's pay.

About a month earlier, Jordan had been named the 2020 Officer of the Year by the City Council.