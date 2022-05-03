REFUGIO — Jurors watched body camera video footage on Tuesday, the first day of testimony in a trial for a police officer accused of recklessly pepper spraying an infant last year.

Refugio police Officer Lee Jordan, who is charged with reckless injury of a child, was seen on the video pepper spraying Michael Paredes, the infant's father, during a traffic stop in April 2021.

Jordan had pulled Paredes over for speeding and was in the process of arresting him on a warrant charging unlawful carrying of a weapon for an incident weeks prior.

Jordan sprayed the Paredes, who was driving the vehicle, in the face after telling him he could not make a phone call.

Just before Jordan used the pepper spray, spraying it for about two seconds, Paredes could be heard on the video saying, "Don't make me get (expletive) violent because I will."

Police Chief Enrique Diaz, who was the first of the prosecution's witnesses, testified the warrant was obtained after a gun was found in a vehicle that Paredes had crashed into the curb in front of the Refugio Police Department and abandoned.

When Jordan pepper sprayed Paredes, a 3-day-old infant was in the back seat.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter said in his opening statement that the infant was in distress and was kicking and screaming.

Defense attorney Eric Perkins said in his opening statement the infant suffered no injury.

The body camera video also showed Jordan wrestling with the infant's mother after she had exited the vehicle and opened the rear door to the back seat, where the child could be seen sitting in a car seat.

Later in the video, Jordan said he himself was burning "all over" from the pepper spray.

Under questioning from Poynter, Diaz said he was distressed by the video and would have been "patient" instead of using the pepper spray.

During cross examination, Perkins asked whether Diaz could have changed police policy to prohibit the use of pepper spray on people inside vehicles. Diaz said he could have but has not.

This report is developing. Check back later for updates.