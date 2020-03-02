Raul “Pinky” Gonzales, 64, of Refugio, is running for Refugio County sheriff for a second term against Sheldon Wiginton, 55, of Woodsboro, in the Republican primary on Tuesday.
Gonzales, who was a game warden for more than 29 years before he retired and was elected sheriff, said he promised to be a resourceful leader when he was elected the first time. His priority is to continue keeping his community safe.
Operation Stonegarden, a federally-funded grant program, allows Gonzales to have more officers on duty. Instead of having two on duty day and night around the clock, much of the time he has four. His officers patrol the highways for drug, human and weapons smuggling. Next month, Stonegarden will enable Gonzales to hire two more part-time officers.
Gonzales has joined forces with other sheriff’s offices and state and federal law enforcement entities since becoming sheriff to fight crime and share intelligence. The Sheriffs’ Alliance now includes 18 counties. Gonzales is vice president of the Coastal Bend Peace Officers Association with about 300 members.
Hurricane Harvey hit seven months after Gonzales took office, and he coordinated many of the volunteer groups that helped after the storm while still learning his job and dealing with law enforcement. Before the storm hit, he worked to get about 100 boots on the ground as well as boats to Refugio.
Sheldon Wiginton, 55, of Woodsboro, is the emergency management coordinator for Refugio. Previously, he was chief deputy of the Refugio sheriff’s office for eight years.
If elected, Wiginton said his priority would be to get deputies off the highways and back into the community so residents feel safe. After knocking on every door in the county, he said he determined people want the security of feeling the presence of law enforcement. He wants the community to have confidence that law enforcement is just around the corner when needed – no matter the time of day or night.
Wiginton said he remembers a time when deputies interacted more with community members, especially the youth. He specifically wants the deputies to have more of a presence at the schools in the county.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat candidate Shelly G. Haertig in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.