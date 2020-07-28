Three more Victoria County residents with COVID-19 have died, local officials said Tuesday.
These recent deaths bring the total number of confirmed, local victims to 35 since the pandemic started.
The patients who died were a woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. All three had been hospitalized in Victoria prior to their deaths. No additional information about the residents or their cases was released.
Officials also confirmed 58 new cases of the disease in the county as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, and another 106 newly recovered patients.
In total, there are 3,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Calhoun County
Another 39 Calhoun County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, local officials said Tuesday.
In all, there are 439 cases of the respiratory disease in the county. Of these, an estimated 322 patients have recovered. Three county residents with COVID-19 have died.
Jackson County
Fifty-nine new cases were confirmed in Jackson County Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
These cases bring the county's total to 253 since the pandemic began. Of these, an estimated 205 patients have recovered. 1 county resident with the disease has died.
Goliad County
State health officials confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the disease in Goliad County on Tuesday.
The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county to 110. Of those, an estimated 74 have recovered.
Additionally, state health officials reported another death in the county. In total, two county residents with the disease have died.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The four cases include three women and a man whose ages include two 40 year olds, a 50 year old and a teenager, according to a county news release.
The new cases brings the county's total to 160, of which 75 patients have recovered.
Matagorda County
The state health department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County on Tuesday.
In total, 610 cases of the respiratory disease have been reported in the county. Of those, an estimated 275 patients have recovered, according to the state health department.
Also, 19 county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
The county has been transitioning from using its own counting and reporting system for COVID-19 data to relying on the Texas Department of State Health Services to verify and report that data. There is no longer a backlog of COVID-19 deaths being investigated, said Mitch Thames, the public information officer for the county, in a news release on Tuesday.
Wharton County
Wharton County officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the respiratory disease on Tuesday.
In total, 540 cases of the disease have been identified in the county since the pandemic began, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
One of the 36 new cases reported Tuesday is a probably case, meaning it has not been confirmed by a laboratory test but meets the criteria for a case of COVID-19 through a combination of symptoms, exposure to the virus, clinical criteria and epidemiological evidence, according to the county.
Of the county's 540 cases, 246 patients have recovered, according to the release.
Seven county residents who contracted the disease have died.
As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lavaca and DeWitt counties had not reported any new cases.
