The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county also reported five new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease.
In the county, the total confirmed case count is 1,531. Total recoveries is 1,426, and total deaths remain at 47.
El Campo leads the county with 787 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 484 and East Bernard with 132. The remainder of confirmed cases are in unincorporated areas of the county.
Refugio County
A Refugio County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is a man in his 40s and is currently isolating, according to a Tuesday news release.
The additional case brings the county's total to 310. Of those, 292 have recovered.
At least 16 residents have died from complications stemming from COVID-19.
