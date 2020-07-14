Tuesday’s GOP runoff for Precinct 3 Commissioner in Lavaca County pits two candidates with road-building experience against each other.
Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shiner Public Library.
Cleve Handley, 56, has maintained roads in Lavaca County Precincts 2 and 3 for the past six years. He wants to repair the precinct’s roads and strengthen the Lavaca County Rescue Service, the local EMS provider.
Handley previously ran an oil field construction company in DeWitt County. He ran Shiner’s Little League for 14 years.
Kenny Siegel, 53, of Shiner, works as an equipment operator in DeWitt County. He said he wants to fix the precinct’s roads and strengthen the Lavaca County Rescue Service, the local EMS provider.
Siegel previously worked in oil-field construction for 23 years, running his own company. He is a member of the Shiner Knights of Columbus and Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.
Lavaca County Elections Administrator Gwen Holt said the county is taking precautions to ensure residents can vote safely during the pandemic, including spacing voters 6 feet apart and “sanitizing everything.” Election workers will be wearing masks or face shields and voters are encouraged to wear masks as well.
In the March primary Siegel received 48% of the vote, while Handley received 19% of the votes. Two other candidates, including the incumbent Frankie Bates, were on the ballot.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November election.
