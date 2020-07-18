For nearly three years after Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast, Edward Berlanga, 56, of Refugio, and his family lived in a home with damaged floors, leaky roofs and no electricity or running water.
A year before Harvey, Edward lost his wife to cancer.
“It hurts whenever I think about it,” he said.
Despite all the damage, his family returned to the home Edward’s wife passed away in, a house that held 20 years of memories.
They drank from water bottles, used candles and solar lights to see at night, and had no fans or AC to cool down when the weather got hot, said his daughter Chelsea, 26.
This spring, the Berlangas finally said goodbye to their old house after they qualified for a new home built by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity. On Friday, Edward, a former heavy equipment operator, was handed the keys to a new four-bedroom home in Refugio built over the course of three and a half months in the middle of the pandemic.
The nonprofit has now built 138 homes in the region, including 30 in Refugio County, and repaired 181, according to a press release. The Berlanga home’s construction was funded by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian charity.
The new home, where Edward will reside with three of his children and two of his grandchildren, finally gives Chelsea some comfort.
“I told my mom, I promised I’d watch over them,” she said. “I don’t want for that to happen again at all, another five or 10 years from now. If it does come, my dad and my sisters and my brother and his kids, they’re going to be protected and safe.”
The Berlangas are moving in this weekend. For other families, the recovery drags on.
“Many families are still displaced or residing in unsafe living conditions while congruently navigating through a global pandemic,” Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity stated in a press release.
