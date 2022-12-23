Victoria made it through the first cold snap of the year with minimal issues after the cold front came through Thursday night, bringing temperatures down to what felt like 0 degree Fahrenheit due to the wind chill.
The cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures not expected to return to seasonal norms until Tuesday, forecasters said.
Victoria County experienced few issues overnight as the cold front came through, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Other than a few power outages caused by high winds affecting powerlines that have been resolved or were being resolved Friday morning, McBrayer said.
From Thursday afternoon through that night, the temperatures in Victoria went from a high of 69 degrees to 22 degrees, John Metz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. Friday morning, the low temperature was 17 degrees with a wind chill that felt like 0 degrees.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are in the 60s, which isn't expected to return until Tuesday, Metz said. Deep freezes are expected through the weekend, with the earliest people can possibly let their guard down being Monday.
"Remember the three Ps, Pipes, Pets and People," McBrayer said, urging people to keep themselves warm during the cold snap.
McBrayer also encouraged people to be mindful of their electricity use to minimize the stress of the power grid.
He advised unplugging appliances and electronics that aren't in use, turning off lights in rooms you aren't in and dialing the thermostat down a couple of degrees.
"Every little bit helps," McBrayer said.
Metz advised people to stay indoors as much as possible due to the temperatures and wind chill. If someone has to leave they should make sure they are fully bundled up, he added.