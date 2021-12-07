As of Monday, these candidates have filed with the Victoria County Republican Party for a position on the ballot in the March 2022 primaries.
- Incumbent Ben Zeller for Victoria County judge
- Incumbent Travis Ernst for Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 1 judge
- Incumbent Daniel Gilliam for Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge
- Challenger Brandy Schustereit for Victoria County clerk
- Incumbent Sean Kennedy for Victoria County treasurer
- Challenger Julie Bauknight for 267th Judicial District judge
- Incumbent Eli Garza for 377th Judicial District judge
- Incumbent Constance Filley Johnson for criminal district attorney
- Incumbent Kim Plummer for district clerk
- Challenger Jeanette Valdez for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 2
- Incumbent Kevin Janak for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 2
- Challenger Jason Ohrt for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 2
- Incumbent Clint Ives for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 4
- Challenger Kenneth Sexton for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 4
- Incumbent Rodney Durham for Victoria County justice of the peace Precinct 2
- Incumbent Robert Whitaker for Victoria County justice of the peace Precinct 3
- Incumbent John Miller for Victoria County justice of the peace Precinct 4
No one has filed with the Victoria County Democratic Party. Those interested in being on the ballot for the March 2022 primaries have until 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 to file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.