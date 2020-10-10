Teacher compensation is a priority for both candidates vying for District 3 Victoria School District board of trustees.
Incumbent Bret Baldwin faces challenger Rick Streeter on the Nov. 3 ballot this Election Day. Early voting starts Tuesday.
Baldwin, who is wrapping up his first term on the board, wants to make student success his ultimate goal in the position.
He comes from an educator family and even spent time in the classroom himself. He attended Victoria schools as a student and his children are currently enrolled in the district.
“There is no doubt that I know the value of a strong education,” Baldwin said.
If reelected, Baldwin wants to elevate student achievement with alternative education methods, increase employee compensation and find new ways to fund the district’s budget outside of the taxpayer.
Baldwin also believes in transparency on the board when it comes to the district’s decision making. Especially when it comes to their money.
The district also needs an upgrade on outdated facilities, which is where the transparency comes in. Baldwin said the district needs a bond proposal and now is the time.
“I definitely believe we need a bond,” he said. “We have multiple facilities that are more than 50 years old.”
Baldwin wants to use his role on the board to evaluate student achievement beyond typical classroom grades. He wants to see the district go beyond traditional education into the realm of career and technical education.
Streeter and Baldwin agreed on most points when it comes to their platforms. Though Streeter said he sees an increase in teacher compensation as the best way to reach higher levels of student achievement.
When the teachers are appreciated they make the students want to be in the classroom, he said. It doesn’t mean he wants to put students on the “back burner” though, he said.
“We need to get competitive compensation for our teachers. I'm a firm believer that if you keep your workers happy they produce a superior product. Quality education starts with the teachers.”
Streeter agreed that now is the time for a bond election because of the aging buildings.
“We need to upgrade our facilities,” he said. “Whether people like it or not, a town is judged on their school system.”
The challenger said since Superintendent Quintin Shepherd took the reigns at the district, he has seen transparency. He wants to see that taken up a notch.
Streeter comes to the ballot with more than three decades of teaching experience with a majority of that done at Victoria schools.
“Teaching is in my blood. I feel I can bring that experience to the board,” he said. “We have a lot to do at VISD to make it that first class top tier district. We have the possibility to do that.”
