Fourteen Crossroads students were awarded scholarships from the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. The scholarships totaled $19,000.
Ashley Koehl, of Inez, was awarded the $1,750 Mark Scherer Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Wade and Alisha Koehl. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in environmental plant and soil science.
Luke Bludau, of Hallettsville, was awarded the $1,500 Melvin Scherer Scholarship. He is the son of Tom and Gayle Bludau. He plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in agriculture and biological engineering.
Kaden Simon, of Cuero, was awarded the $1,500 John Stockbauer Scholarship. He is the son of Shane and Kathy Simon. He plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in animal science.
Anndrea Wolf, of Cuero, was awarded the $1,500 Jock Ross Scholarship. She is the daughter of Kevin and Becky Wolf. She is attending Texas A&M University and majoring in ag science.
Allison Dentler, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,500 David Dierlam Scholarship. She is the daughter of Bryan and Linda Dentler. She plans to attend Texas State University to major in education.
Rylan Heller, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,250 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Scholarship. She is the daughter of Darryl and Bobbi Heller. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in agriculture business.
Colton Herren, of Port Lavaca, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of John and Courtney Herren. He plans to attend Blinn College to major in agriculture, wildlife and fisheries, and criminal justice.
Lauren Watkins, of Ganado, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. She is the daughter of Wade and Amber Watkins. She is attending Blinn College and will transfer to Texas A&M University next fall to major in biomedical sciences to become a veterinarian.
Colby Blahuta, of Moulton, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Steven and Dana Blahuta. He plans to attend Texas State Technical College in Waco to major in instrumentation.
Brady Davis, of Edna, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Kevin and Marcy Davis. He plans to attend University of Houston-Victoria and then Texas A&M University to major in poultry science.
Griffith Harrell, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Wade and Shandee Harrell. He plans to attend Texas A&M, Oklahoma State or Blinn College to major in ag leadership and development or agribusiness.
Hunter Howell, of Edna, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Kate Howell and Session Howell. He is attending West Point Military Academy to major in economics or business management.
Victoria Petrash, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. She is the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Petrash. She plans to attend Vet Tech Institute of Houston to become a licensed veterinary technician.
Anissa Sanchez, of Point Comfort, was awarded the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. She is the daughter of Esmeralda and Chris Sanchez. She plans to attend Blinn College to major in criminal justice and biological sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.