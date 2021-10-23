1. Prosperity Bank
2. Northside Ranch, Pet and Garden Center
3. T-L Irrigation
4-5. STOR-LOC
6. The J. C. Smith Co.
7. Victoria County Farm Bureau
9. ABM Irrigation, Inc.
10. Victoria Electric Cooperative
12. AG Southwest Rainfall Insurance
13. SCT Building Systems
14. StoneX Group Inc.
16-17. Warrior's Weekend
18. Briggs Ranches
19. Guadalupe-Blanco River Trust
20. Stine Seed Co.
21. Mix 30
25. Dierlam Feed Store
26. Independent Cattlemen's Assoc. (ICA)
27. Positive Feed
28. Lynn Steel Buildings
31. Texas Insurance & Financial Services
32. Viatrac Fertilizer
33. DeltAg Formulations
34. Victoria Soil & Water Conservation
35. Westway Feed Products
36. Victoria Farm & Ranch Supply Co.
37. VCS Companies
38. Texas Beef Council
39-41, 45-47. Texas Farm Bureau Trailer
42. San Antonio Steel Co.
43. Easterwood Storage Systems
48-49. Capital Farm Credit
50. Lazy B Ag Management
52. Callicrate Banders
54. Farmers Market
55. C. W. Fritcher Ent.
57. ARM Ag Resource Management
58. Aqua Purification Inc
59. C S Nutrients
62. P & S Scale Co.
63. Texas Department of Agriculture
64. Ryker Tools
65-66. Wholesale Tire Company
67. Stay Tuff Fence
68. Ful-O-Pep
69. Victoria Co. Groundwater Conservation District
70. Alta Seeds
72. Southwest Agribusiness Consulting
74. Oro Agri
75. Lewis Cattle Oilers
77. Keep Victoria Beautiful
79. FarmChem
101. Sukup Manufacturing Co.
111-112. Bobcat of Victoria/Vermeer Texas-Louisiana
114 - 115. Scherer Kubota
117. Southern Field Maintenance
122-123. Texas Farm Bureau Educational Display
128-129. Scherer Kubota
130-131. Dales Fun Center
134. Auto Easy Feeder
203. Saturn Sales and Service
207-210. LAG Industries
211. CRC Farm and Ranch Supply
212-220. Victoria Farm Equipment
213-214. Shoppa's John Deere
215-218. Hlavinka Equipment Co.
223-224. South Texas Tractor & Equipment Supply
225. MBJ Equipment
226. Davy Ranch Supply
227. Ag Spray Equipment
228. Martin Till
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.