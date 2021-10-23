Wednesday 6:30 a.m.
Early registration, breakfast
7-10 a.m.
Annex 1 & 2
Cattlemen's College I
Plant Identification Contest
Pasture and Range Management, Dr. Robert Lyons, professor, Extension Range Specialist, AgriLife Extension
Pasture and Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension
Moderator - Dr. Robert Lyons
Annex 4
Crops Management
Coastal Bend Crops Research Review, Dr. Josh McGinty and Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
IPM Update in Crops, Dr. Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension
Moderator - Anthony Netardus, AgriLife Extension
10 a.m.
Trade Show opens
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Luncheon
Dr. Jeff Hyde, Director, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Annex 1 & 2
Cattlemen's College II
Hot Topics in Beef Herd Management, Dr. Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension
Beef Promotion Quality Program's Update, Jordan Manning, Texas Beef Council
Beef Market Outlook, Dr. David Anderson, AgriLife Extension
Moderator - Dr. Joe Paschal
Annex 4
Wildlife
Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology
Whitetail Deer Management and Habitat, Dr. Aaron Sumrall, director of Research and Outreach for PigBrig
Establishing Wildlife Habitat, Doug Jobes, Texas A&M-Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds
Moderator - Dr. Aaron Sumrall
6 p.m.
Trade Show closes
Thursday 6:30 a.m.
Early registration, breakfast
7-10 a.m.
Annex 1 & 2
TDA License Recertification I
Pesticide Compliance Issues, Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture
Innovative Pasture Management Concepts, Rob Brooks, Bayer Range and Pasture Specialist
Texas Water Issues, Dr. Allen Berthold, Texas Water Resources Institute
Moderator - Greg Baker, AgriLife Extension
Annex 4
Pesticide Applicator License Training, Brian Yanta, Agrilife Extension
10 a.m.
Trade Show opens
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Luncheon, Bob McCan, Manager, McFaddin Enterprises, past president, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Annex 1 & 2
TDA License Recertification II
Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures, Rachel Walker, Corteva Agri-science
IPM Strategies for Agriculture, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
Pesticide Laws and Regulation, Dr. Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension
Moderator - Stephen Biles
5 p.m.
Trade Show Closes
