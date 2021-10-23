Wednesday 6:30 a.m.

Early registration, breakfast

7-10 a.m.

Annex 1 & 2

Cattlemen's College I

Plant Identification Contest

Pasture and Range Management, Dr. Robert Lyons, professor, Extension Range Specialist, AgriLife Extension

Pasture and Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension

Moderator - Dr. Robert Lyons

Annex 4

Crops Management

Coastal Bend Crops Research Review, Dr. Josh McGinty and Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

IPM Update in Crops, Dr. Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension

Moderator - Anthony Netardus, AgriLife Extension

10 a.m.

Trade Show opens

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Luncheon

Dr. Jeff Hyde, Director, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Annex 1 & 2

Cattlemen's College II

Hot Topics in Beef Herd Management, Dr. Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension

Beef Promotion Quality Program's Update, Jordan Manning, Texas Beef Council

Beef Market Outlook, Dr. David Anderson, AgriLife Extension

Moderator - Dr. Joe Paschal

Annex 4

Wildlife

Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology

Whitetail Deer Management and Habitat, Dr. Aaron Sumrall, director of Research and Outreach for PigBrig

Establishing Wildlife Habitat, Doug Jobes, Texas A&M-Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds

Moderator - Dr. Aaron Sumrall

6 p.m.

Trade Show closes

Thursday 6:30 a.m.

Early registration, breakfast

7-10 a.m.

Annex 1 & 2

TDA License Recertification I

Pesticide Compliance Issues, Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture

Innovative Pasture Management Concepts, Rob Brooks, Bayer Range and Pasture Specialist

Texas Water Issues, Dr. Allen Berthold, Texas Water Resources Institute

Moderator - Greg Baker, AgriLife Extension

Annex 4

Pesticide Applicator License Training, Brian Yanta, Agrilife Extension

10 a.m.

Trade Show opens

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Luncheon, Bob McCan, Manager, McFaddin Enterprises, past president, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Annex 1 & 2

TDA License Recertification II

Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures, Rachel Walker, Corteva Agri-science

IPM Strategies for Agriculture, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

Pesticide Laws and Regulation, Dr. Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension

Moderator - Stephen Biles

5 p.m.

Trade Show Closes

