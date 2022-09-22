The 27th annual Kolache Fest will offer a lot of kolaches, music and entertainment Saturday at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall.
The annual festival dedicate to the delicious Czech pastry is set to have live music, barbecue cook-offs, live music, 42 domino tournament, 5K run, Kolache eating contests and more for the family-friendly event.
The event, hosted by the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce, is just a good time for the whole family, said chamber administrative assistant Jennifer Gilliam.
"Kolaches are the one thing that we can say is the true Czech pastry of our area," Gilliam said. "It's popular at our Kountry Bakery and a lot families grow up passing down these kolache recipes."
The festival is a way of truly showcasing the areas Czech and German heritage, she said.
The festival will be an all-day event which will showcase musical acts such as the Dujka Brothers, The Czecholics and Shiner's 2nd Wind throughout the day.
The festival's 5K run will kick off the festival at 7:30 a.m. in the Courthouse Square with the Kolache Festival parade set for 10 a.m.
Those interested in participating in the car show can register from 8 a.m.-noon. Cook-off participants are asked to call ahead or register after 5 p.m. Friday at KC Hall, Gilliam said.
People interested in making their own kolaches can learn from the Kolache Festival Queen. She will hold a baking demonstration at 3:30 p.m. in KC Hall, she said.
"We suggest everyone come out to enjoy the music, just hang out for the day, and enjoy some kolaches and good foot," Gilliam said.