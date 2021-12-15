A third person connected to a September home invasion that left a 19-year-old man dead was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals Service officials.
Donovan Snow, 22, of Brady, was arrested on a murder charge by U.S. Marshals Service officials in Brady, a small town southeast of San Angelo, Wednesday morning, according to Max Hernandez, a spokesman for the federal law enforcement agency and McCulloch County Jail records.
Refugio resident Julian Murillo, 22, a fourth person connected to the fatal shooting was still at large as of Wednesday evening. However, authorities said they know where he is and are “preparing to make the arrest,” said Hernandez.
The arrests come months after the Sept. 21 shooting death of Jacob Escobedo, 19, of Brady, at Victoria Place Apartments, 701 E. Airline Road.
Police said Escobedo took part in an attempted home invasion that day when a group of people tried to force their way into an apartment at the complex.
The unit’s resident, whom police identified as Keanu Sanchez, 25, suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the police department.
Hernandez deferred questions about the investigation to the lead agency, the Victoria Police Department.
Department public information officers did not answer emailed questions about the arrests, status of the investigation and what led to the murder charges Wednesday.
Two weeks after the shooting, Victoria police announced they had obtained warrants for three people they said were involved. They include Michael Gleghorn, 19, of Mason; Luciana Murillo, 22, of Victoria; and Julian Murillo, 22, of Refugio. Those warrants charged the three with burglary with intent to commit another felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the department news release.
Chief Deputy Jason Corbell, of the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office, said Snow was booked into the jail Wednesday morning and was waiting to be taken to Victoria County. He was held without bond.
Gleghorn and Luciana Murillo were arrested Tuesday on warrants charging them with murder. Gleghorn was also charged with aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and engaging in criminal activity, according to jail records.
Gleghorn fled the state after the shooting, traveling to New Mexico and then California. His parents, who cooperated with authorities, convinced Gleghorn to return to Texas and turn himself in Tuesday morning in Victoria, Hernandez said.
Murillo was arrested without incident in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon, Hernandez said. She was previously been arrested and had posted bond in the days immediately after the shooting.
Gleghorn and Murillo remained in the Victoria County Jail Wednesday. Both were held on $100,000 bonds, according to online jail records.
Leandra Escobedo, 39, of Brady, said she is the mother of Jacob Escobedo, the man found dead at the apartment complex. She said news of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s arrests “relieved her, to a point.”
She said she is still trying to process the death of her son, who had a younger sister and two older brothers.
“(The arrests) aren’t going to bring him back. Nothing is going to bring him back,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “I suppose I am glad. I hope the system does right by my son.”
She said she wants to know what happened to her son.
“I know that I am probably not going to like everything I hear,” she said. “(But) I want to know what happened.”
