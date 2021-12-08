Two men have been arrested and a juvenile has been detained as part of a month-long investigation into the disappearance of a Vanderbilt teen.
County and state law enforcement agencies began a search for 16-year-old Benjamin Loera after he did not return home after going to a friend's house to play video games in October, his mother, Jessica McKinney, said.
McKinney, 36, reported her son was missing to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 27, a day after she could not reach him via phone call or text message.
"My gut says he is not OK," she said tearfully Wednesday. "He wouldn't just not answer the phone. He will pick up and tell me he can't talk, but never just not answer."
Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback said the investigation is a priority case for the sheriff's office, which is using dogs specially trained to seek out people and all-terrain vehicles to search stretches of the county for Loera.
Louderback said that the Texas Rangers, which assists agencies on behalf of the Texas Department of Public Safety with state assets, are helping with the investigation.
"We've spent a ton of resources to find him … our two investigators are working full time on this as well as many of our deputies with search procedures," Louderback said.
In November, two men who were arrested on other charges are facing new charges in connection to the disappearance of Benjamin, said Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Craig Kirkpatrick.
Kyler Ray Rector, 19, and Casey Wayne Jenschke, 23, both of Lolita, were charged while already in custody at the jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping on Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, respectively.
They have not been indicted by a grand jury for those charges.
A third person, a 15-year-old girl, was detained on those same charges and booked into the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Her name was not provided because of her age.
Kirkpatrick declined to explain how the investigation led to the arrest and detention of those three on those charges or whether they knew Benjamin.
McKinney, the 16-year-old's mother, said her son was hanging out with Jenschke when he disappeared. She suspects the three conspired to hurt Benjamin.
"I wish I had said 'no' to (Benjamin), leaving that day," she said.
According to a jail spokeswoman and Kirkpatrick, Jenschke was arrested on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle in San Antonio on Nov. 9 before being extradited to the Jackson County Jail.
Rector was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams. In addition to the aggravated assault and kidnapping charges, he was charged with sexual assault of a child on Nov. 8 while in custody at the jail, according to jail records. He also was charged with burglary of a vehicle out of Victoria County on Nov. 10 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge out of Calhoun County on Dec. 4, according to the jail spokeswoman.
As of Wednesday, which marked 43 days since his disappearance, Benjamin had not been found by law enforcement officials.
McKinney moved to the area in 2019 from Amarillo with Benjamin and her twin 13-year-old daughters. She said he would always make jokes to get a laugh out of someone because that's "just who he was."
When he was playing football in third grade, McKinney said Benjamin got the nickname "Tank" because it would take "a dogpile of six football players to bring him down" during the games. His coach called him that at the time, and it has stuck since, she said. As he's grown up, the nickname has become more appropriate because Benjamin stands at 6 feet, 2 inches, and weighs 300 pounds.
"He was a tank on the field. That is no doubt," McKinney said. Her son also played for Victoria Cobra Athletics, a Christian homeschool sports organization. "He was proud of that nickname."
Benjamin played a critical role in their household, helping to care for his twin daughters, who were diagnosed with autism, McKinney said.
"He is their big brother ... it has been really hard on them," she said. "He always made them feel like they could do anything. He'd help them do whatever it was, too."
McKinney is still holding onto hope her son is alive.
She said Benjamin used to have seizures when he was younger. If something happened to him, she said he may have had an episode and forgot who he was.
"I have been telling people to check homeless shelters because he may be there. I have driven around looking for him," she said. "Maybe he is just hurt and left somewhere. Maybe he is trying to find his way back to me.
"I don't know," she said. "I just hope he's found alive."
