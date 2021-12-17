John Davis, a fifth-generation Jackson County native with more than 39 years of law enforcement experience, announced his candidacy to be the county’s next sheriff this week.
Davis, 59, is the first to file for the position since the previous sheriff, Andy Louderback, resigned to run to represent Texas’ 27th Congressional District.
On Tuesday, Jackson County Commissioners appointed Kelly Janica as interim sheriff until a new one is voted in.
An Edna High School graduate, Davis graduated from the Victoria College Police Academy in 1983, kicking off a long career that saw him working in city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
He worked for the Office of the Inspector General for 17 years, four of which were on special assignments with the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service. He also worked for the Cuero Police Department as well as Jackson, Victoria and Bee counties sheriff’s offices.
Davis said county residents’ public safety would be his No. 1 priority as sheriff.
“My only goal is to have all law enforcement working professionally together, in partnership with the community, to make Jackson County the safest it can be,” he said in the news release announcing his candidacy. “Your safety is my priority.”
Davis said he had never run for elected office before, but after seeing Louderback step down, he saw it as an opportunity to work for the community he grew up in.
Davis has been married to his wife, Melissa Davis, for 19 years. Together, they have five children and two grandchildren.
Since Louderback resigned so close to the primary, it is up to the Jackson County Republican and Democratic parties to appoint candidates to be put before voters on the November ballot.
