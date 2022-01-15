Vietnam Veterans Mural Dedication
Members offer a 21-gun salute during the dedication ceremony of a Vietnam veterans memorial on Saturday morning in Patriot Park.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Retired U.S. Army Spc. Ernest Montez waved his hands Saturday morning over a mosaic of crisscrossing red bricks laid underneath a pavilion as he spoke, marking the dedication of a new monument to Vietnam veterans in Patriot Park.

About a third of the hundreds of bricks were etched with the names, service branches and dates of service of dozens of veterans, living and dead. Scores of bricks did not yet carry a name.

“There is a lot of history here,” said Montez, who is the president of the the Victoria chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, a national nonprofit committed to serving veterans. “There is more to add, still.”

Joe Solis points to the brick bearing his name and rank in the newly finished Vietnam veterans memorial on Saturday morning in Patriot Park.

Dozens of veterans and their families came to Patriot Park to dedicate the memorial to veterans of the Vietnam War, which claimed the lives of about 58,220 U.S. military members.

Braving strong winds, community advocate Gary Moses and former Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback, who is vying for Texas’ 27th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, spoke during the ceremony. There was also a 21-gun salute and a veteran played the bugle to mark the occasion.

On either side of the gazebo sit two benches that were donated to the chapter. Families and patrons sponsored many bricks, and the bricks themselves were laid by Boy Scouts of America members.

“We are very grateful. It wouldn’t be what it is without them,” said Montez, 72.

Behind the pavilion, a slab of white-painted concrete bears the seal for the Vietnam Veterans of America. In addition to adding more veterans’ names into the pavilion bricks, Montez said he wants to make a mural out of the concrete structure.

A painted mural sits near the newly finished Vietnam Veterans memorial on Saturday morning in Patriot Park.

“I want this to be a peaceful place where people can come remember,” he said of the pavilion, which overlooks nearby Saxet Lakes. “It is just getting started.”

John Baylor, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, served as a corporal in the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines infantry battalion — which famously was one of the first to storm the beaches near Da Nang, South Vietnam, on March 8, 1965.

For him, seeing a brick bearing his name was a great honor, but seeing how many people came for the ceremony was even better.

“I was shocked that we have such people out here today,” he said. “That really blew me away.”

In back, from left to right, Dora Ann Ortego, Blanche De Leon and Norma Rojas, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, pose with Ernest Montez, front left, and his wife, Vera Montez, front right, on a newly built honorary bench on Saturday morning in Patriot Park.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

