A Victoria woman will hold a grand opening ceremony on Sunday for her pop-up store, Kolture & More Fashion, which recently moved into a permanent location.
Since last year, Lydia Hobbs has sold traditional and contemporary African clothing and accessories sourced from Nigeria. In September, she moved into a permanent location, a 300-square-foot space in a Victoria salon, The House of Beauty. The salon is located at 3708 N. Navarro St., Suite B, in Victoria.
Hobbs, of Victoria, has worked by appointment since then. The Sunday ceremony will mark the official grand opening of her permanent location.
“I am both nervous and excited,” Hobbs said on Wednesday. She has taken on running the shop in addition to her full-time job as a social worker for the Victoria Independent School District. “It is a big step.”
The grand opening ceremony will be held in the parking lot of a strip mall where the salon is located from 4 — 7 p.m. and include other vendors and refreshments.
Hobbs said refreshments will include traditional foods and beverages that originated in Africa, including jollof rice, a rice dish typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat in a single pot; zobo drink, an African hibiscus tea that is popular in Nigeria; and puff-puff, a traditional African snack made of fried dough.
“It will be a great opportunity for people to come to try something new,” she said.
In February, Hobbs, who is Black, organized the Black Business Network and Market Day, which was held in Victoria and brought in small business owners from the area.
Since then, she has been planning on opening up a permanent location.
“It feels good to be taking this step, and I am excited to celebrate it,” she said.
Other vendors planning to attend the event include Electa Designs, Shuten Creations, Elegant Essentials, One Hope VTX-Wines With a Cause and Chic Creations, Hobbs said.
Visit the Kolture & More Fashion Facebook page for more information or to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.