For some of the students in Victoria West High School’s FFA agriculture mechanics program, the Victoria Livestock Show is one of the few opportunities they get to showcase their work.
Whether they are inspired to pursue metalwork through the program by following in their parent’s legacy or simply learning a trade skill, they work tirelessly ahead of the Victoria Livestock.
Much like the students that raise their animals in preparation of the show, the students of the Victoria West FFA invest significant time drawing up plans for and creating their projects. Their projects range from gates, elevated fire pits, and smoker and barbecue pits.
Enoc Mendez Jr., 17, a junior, got into the ag mechanic program because he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
Growing up, he constantly saw his father work on cars. He saw the class as a way to do what his father does.
“He works in autobody, so every time he would fix cars he would always restore them,” Enoc said. “I like the idea of metalwork and building something that is kind of challenging...It’s not paper. With metal there is a challenge to it.”
This will be Enoc’s first time to compete in the Victoria Livestock Show. It will also be his first time to attend the show.
He made a Minion-inspired mini-charcoal grill based on a design he saw online that was 50 feet tall. He put his own spin on it with repurposed metals after his dad suggested making a mini-pit like the one his father gave Enoc’s grandparents.
“This is probably the closest I can get to experience like (his),” Enoc said.
Other students in the program are also first-timers. Junior Joshua Williamson, 16, and sophomore teammates Christian Hernandez and Jaiden Perez, 16, primarily got into the program to learn welding skills and to have a career in welding after high school.
Joshua is entering an elevated firepit, while Christian and Jaiden are entering a vertical smoker.
Logan Berger, 18, a 10-year veteran of the show, is building a large decorative gate.
He is a veteran showman with livestock including commercial heifers, market hogs and market rabbits. But this is his first time to participate in the ag mechanics show.
He enjoys being able to focus on building his project.
“Ever since I was little, I loved doing anything agriculture,” Berger said. “You see just metal with this, but you can turn this into something very neat.”
For these students in the Victoria West ag mechanics, they don’t often have other projects in the show, said Scott Meinardus, Victoria West FFA advisor and ag mechanics and metal technologies teacher. The projects are completely their own, sparking their creativity and teaching responsibility and, hopefully, by the end of the show, inspired to try other types of projects.
This year will be unique as the grand and reserve ag mechanics projects will be sold at the auction, Meinardus said.
“They’ll get some return on it. It doesn’t matter if it is a blue ribbon or a red ribbon. All of them will get something and it’s a good experience for them,” he said. “Mainly, these kids are building it for themselves, their family and they’re going to have it 50 years from now.”