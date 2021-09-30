Three Victoria County jailers were injured after an "unprovoked and targeted" attack by a jail inmate over the weekend, sheriff's officials said Thursday.
Trey Aragon, 23, who is facing felony assault charges related to a shooting in November, now is facing new charges after attacking jailers, said Will Franklin, chief deputy for the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Victoria attorney Keith Weiser, who was appointed to represent Aragon for the shooting case, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
About 7 a.m. Saturday, Aragon attacked two jailers with an improvised weapon as they conducted their normal duties, according to a sheriff's office news release.
A third jailer arrived to assist the two in subduing Aragon. All three of the jailers suffered injuries that were deemed not life-threatening and later received medical attention, Franklin said.
Franklin said the jailers suffered lacerations, and one could have a concussion. As of Thursday, two had been cleared to return to work.
Franklin declined to detail the weapon officials said was used by Aragon or where it came from, citing an ongoing investigation.
Aragon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and two counts of assault of a public servant, according to the news release.
The attack happened in an area of the jail where high-risk inmates are held. Aragon was held there because of the nature of his charges from the November shooting, Franklin said.
Aragon has been in custody at the Victoria County Jail since November. The 23-year-old not had any conduct issues during that time, Franklin said.
In November, Aragon was arrested days after a shooting at a Victoria intersection that left a woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. Many firearms were seized from Aragon’s home after the arrest, including a long gun, a bullpup rifle, a small handgun and ammunition, police said.
After that shooting, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
A Victoria County grand jury indicted him on those charges in March.
He is also facing two charges from 2019, criminal mischief valued at $750 - $2,500 and criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure site, according to online jail records.
Argon remained in the Victoria County Jail Thursday evening on a combined $198,000 bond, according to online jail records.
