A man found dead alongside a rural Victoria County road has been identified as a Mexican national, said Will Franklin, chief deputy of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday.
Franklin declined to release the man’s identity Friday. He did not give a reason.
Wednesday evening, the man was found in the 4900 block of Coletoville Road after the sheriff’s office received a tip from a woman, whom Franklin said does not live in the area.
That woman said she received a call from an unknown person that said her uncle had died and been left in a ditch. The woman also said her uncle had been traveling in the United States illegally with the help of smugglers.
Victoria County deputies located the man’s body in the brush by using GPS coordinates provided to the woman by the unknown caller.
The Department of Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation and an autopsy has been ordered, according to a Wednesday news release from the sheriff’s office.
Franklin said investigators don’t know yet how long the body was there before it was discovered, but said it was in a “state of decomposition.”
Those found to be involved with the death of the man could face additional charges beyond human smuggling, Franklin said.
In March, a woman’s body was found along a Goliad County highway when a semi-trailer driver spotted it during a commute. That woman was identified by investigators as a Honduran citizen.
