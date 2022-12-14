For those who live paycheck to paycheck, it's tough to see the path forward out of poverty.
For seven people Tuesday at Grace Presbyterian Church, that path became clearer after completing and graduating the first 20-week course of Be Well Victoria's Getting Ahead in a Getting-By World.
The program was first started out of a Bridges out of Poverty workshop with the aim of giving people who are struggling resources and tips to get out of poverty, said Ashley Cano, program manager of Be Well Victoria and Texas Health Communities at the Victoria County Public Health Department.
"What this course does is it helps identify the causes of poverty within our own lives and within the community, identifying resources that we have and the resources we don't have," Cano said. "Which aides also the community as well, like, what resources does the community have, versus what resources do I personally have. So it helps them identify those resources and plan for ways to get out of poverty."
The program started with 10 participants from various nonprofit organizations dealing with poverty, such as Promise Point and Perpetual Help Home. For those who didn't complete the program, it either ended up conflicting with their work schedule, or their life became unstable, and they needed to address it.
"You want them to stay stable," Cano said. "So like, of course, if it interferes with their job, like, rather them having the job, so they'll be considered when we have openings again."
As the program got underway, Alicia Garza, keynote speaker, shared her own struggles with getting out of poverty and expressed how proud she was of the graduates for making it through the program.
Each graduate got up and received their certificate of completion with a wide array of emotions on their faces after spending weeks with Cano and others, teaching, learning and progressing through the program.
The second semester will be open to the public with applications being able to be filled out at the health department at Be Well Victoria with applications due at the end of January and the second semester starting at the end of February, Cano said.
The hope for the program is for it to continue to build on its success and stand on its own with direct funding from the city and the county, she said.
"It's made a big difference in my life because in the beginning I looked at things in one direction, and now I weigh my options with things," said graduate Yuvonda Bell.
It was mixed feelings for Bell as the end of the program meant she wouldn't get to see everyone she has bonded with every week, she said. However, she's in a much better position than when she started.
To those considering the program, Bell encouraged people to keep an open mind throughout because ultimately everyone is learning from each other, Bell said.