The nonprofit coalition Be Well Victoria, in partnership with United Way and Christ’s Kitchen, is inviting the community to help build kits for folks in the community experiencing homelessness on Tuesday.
From 2 to 4 p.m., Be Well Victoria plans to put together at least 150 kits, said Sarrah Beaver, who works for the nonprofit coalition.
The kits will be filled with basic hygiene products — such as, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, nail clippers, deodorant, razors and shaving cream.
They also will include socks.
“Socks are extremely important to homeless people,” said Beaver. If someone’s socks get wet, and they don’t have a clean dry pair to put on, it can lead to problems. “Your feet start smelling bad. They can get infected. It’s just really uncomfortable. Socks are always needed, and socks are always welcome as a donation.”
The bags will also contain some other odds and ends including ready-to-eat foods, journals and coupons for meals donated by Chick-fil-A and Raising Canes.
If interested in helping, anyone can sign up by clicking the volunteer button at unitedwaycrossroads.org. They ask that participants sign up beforehand to help them with planning logistics.
Donations are also always welcome. If donating, keep in mind these things:
- If donating canned foods, pop tops are preferred, as many do not carry can openers with them.
- Travel-sized toiletries are always preferable. Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner are a big need right now, said Beaver.
