A Beaumont man was convicted by a Victoria County jury Wednesday after he did not return to his own trial proceedings after a lunch break earlier in the trial.
David Christian, 34, pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Monday and did not return for proceedings after lunch on Tuesday, according to a Victoria County district attorney’s news release.
Christian was arrested on April 15, 2020, after residents at the Victoria Housing Authority called police about to a person arguing with a resident and waving a firearm in the air, according to the news release.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after authorities found he was convicted of a felony in Harris County in 2016.
The trial continued in his absence and concluded Wednesday with the jury returning a guilty verdict and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000, according to the news release.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Christian had not been arrested by authorities.
“Christian remains a fugitive and will be sentenced formally to the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice once apprehended,” the news release reads.
Hallettsville defense attorney James Reeves represented Christian.
The case was prosecuted by the office of Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson by assistant criminal district attorneys Arnold Hayden and Andrea Harvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.