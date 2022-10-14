Two Victoria residents were arrested by Victoria police on drug charges Friday afternoon.
The arrests were made at 12:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Brazos Street during a traffic stop after after officers observed an open alcohol container, Lauren Meaux, department spokesperson, said.
Driver Larry Nunez, 41, and passenger Hope Rodriguez, 52, were charged on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, according to Victoria County records.
While talking to Nunez and Rodriguez, officers noticed the open container in plain view and investigated further, locating an item used to conceal methamphetamine and cocaine, Meaux said.
Nunez and Rodriguez were both taken to the Victoria County Jail.
Both Nunez's and Rodriguez's bonds were set at $70,000 for all three charges, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man Oct. 13 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Edna woman Oct. 13 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol content greater than 0.15, case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 13 by deputies on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old San Antonio man Oct. 13 by deputies on warrants charging him with surety off bond in a theft of property less $100 with a previous conviction case and theft of property $100-750.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man Oct. 13 by officers on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man Oct. 13 by officers on a warrant charging him with harassment.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man Oct. 13 by deputies on a warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man Oct. 13 by officers for violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man Oct. 13 by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man Oct. 14 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man Oct. 14 by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man Oct. 14 by deputies on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.