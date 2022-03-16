A Hart brand brushless lawn mower was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1500 block of East Red River Street, according to a police report.
The lawn mower was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday and was discovered missing at 6 p.m. according to the incident report.
The lawn mower is valued at $300, according to the incident report, making the reported theft a Class B misdemeanor.
A Class B misdemeanor is punishable up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas penal code.
ARRESTED:
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 15 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 15 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 15 on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers March 15 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, resisting arrest, search or transport and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 15 on a warrant charging her with theft of property less than $100, enhanced.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers March 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, on a Jackson County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $2,500 — $30,000 case and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a theft of property $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies March 15 on a Harris County warrant charging him with surety off bond in a burglary of habitation case.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies March 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers March 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Houston man by officers March 15 on Harris County warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Houston woman by deputies March 15 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a Bee County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
