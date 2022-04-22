A catalytic converter was stolen off a truck early Thursday morning in the 8600-block of Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway.
The man reported the theft from his silver 2016 Toyota Tundra at 7:04 a.m. Thursday, according to the incident report. It was last know to be secure at 3:05 a.m. Thursday.
The incident is being considered a theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory valued at $2,500-30,000, according to the incident report. The catalytic converter's estimated value is $5,000.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers April 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals April 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a stalking case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers April 21 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 21 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers April 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense and violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on Calhoun and Victoria counties warrants charging him with two counts of theft of property between $100-750 and a Class C misdemeanor. He was also arrested on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, theft of property between $750-2,500 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.