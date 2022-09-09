Blotter generic

A trash can was reported stolen from Green Brothers Jewelers, 6802 N. Navarro St. on Thursday morning.

The trash can is valued at $90. The theft is  considered a theft of property less than $100 case, a class C misdemeanor. according to the incident report.

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by officers on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by deputies on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or greater case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman Sept. 8 by officers on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in an assault of a public official or judge case, bail jumping and failure to appear felony and violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman Sept. 8 by officers on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and on warrants charging her with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information case and violation of probation is a theft of property between $20-$500 by check case.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by deputies on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Telferner man Sept. 8 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
  • VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by deputies charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Bloomington woman Sept. 8 by officers on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman Sept. 8 by officers on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Beeville man Sept. 8 by deputies on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 15 years old.
  • VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Bloomington man Sept. 8 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a bail jumping and failure to appear felony case.
  • VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by officers on suspicion of criminal trespass and on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Yoakum man Sept. 8 by troopers on Lavaca County warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention, possession of dangerous drug, unlawful carrying weapon and theft of property between $1,500-$20,000, enhanced.
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man Sept. 8 by deputies on on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content 0.15 or greater case.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man Sept. 9 by officers on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 gram cases, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction, engaging in organized criminal activity and bail jumping and felony failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man Sept. 9 by officers on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams. He was also arrested on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, bail jumping and failure to appear and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man Sept. 9 by deputies on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

