Froggy's Grub and Pub reported a shrub vandalized to the Victoria Police Department Thursday.
The shrub was vandalized at 10:38 a.m. according to police records.
The incident is considered a criminal mischief $100-$750 case.
Criminal mischief $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor publishable by a fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Houston man by deputies Sept. 15 on suspicion of a money services act violation and money laundering $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor as well as on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams case and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old San Antonio woman by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive by intentionally giving false information and on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old San Antonio man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of unauthorized used of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 15 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation theft of property $50-$500 case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in theft of property $100-$750 and assault causing bodily injury cases.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on warrants charging him with surety off bond and violation of probation in an unlawful carrying weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 15 on warrants charging her with surety off bond in assault causing bodily injury to family member and assault causing bodily injury to family or household member two more times within 12 months cases.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated second offense case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of theft of firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams and driving while intoxicated.