A 37-year-old Victoria man reported two bladeless fans stolen in the 1600 block of Azalea Street Monday.
The incident was reported to Victoria police at 3:42 p.m. with the fans last being secured at 3:25 p.m., according to the incident report.
The fans' estimated value are $120, making it a theft of property $100-$750 case.
Theft of property $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 25 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old San Antonio woman by officers April 25 on suspicion of assault of a peace officer or judge.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 25 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 25 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $100-750.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 25 on suspicion of credit card or debit card abuse, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and on a DeWitt County warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers April 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 26 on warrants charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, bail jumping and failure to appear and violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bay City man by deputies April 26 on a warrant charging him with obstructing a highway or passageway.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers April 26 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers April 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
