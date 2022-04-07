Car burglarized, Jordan shoes reported stolen ADVOCATE STAFF REPORT
A 26-year-old man Victoria man reported to police his car was burglarized Wednesday morning.
The man’s 2012 black Lincoln MKZ was broken into Wednesday morning in the 700 block of East Airline Road. Reported missing were three keys, a pair of retro Jordan brand shoes, two chain necklaces and a Samsung Ultra S21 cellphone, according to the police incident report.
The estimated value of the property was $3,460, according to the incident report.
The offense is listed as a burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony, according to the incident report.
The charge is a second degree felony and punishable by 2-20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Placedo man by deputies April 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 6 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 6 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 6 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens April 6 on suspicion of cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old man by officers April 6 on a Bexar County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
