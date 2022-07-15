A Sony Playstation 4 and two controllers were reported stolen to Victoria police in the 3600 block of Cypress Street at 4 p.m. Thursday.
A 34-year-old Victoria woman reported the video game console stolen at 12:01 p.m. with it last being known to be secure at 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police records.
The video game console and controllers were estimated to be valued at $250.
The case is considered a burglary of habitation case.
ARRESTED:
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man by troopers July 14 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Dallas woman by deputies July 14 on a warrant charging her with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and two counts of bond forfeiture in possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Tivoli woman by deputies July 14 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, bail jumping and failure to appear, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction, theft of services $100-$750, bail jumping and failure to appear and three Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 15 on a warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention; resisting arrest, search or transportation; and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery 1-4 grams; manufacture or delivery 4-400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 grams; and fraud, use or possession of identifying information number items 10-50.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Tivoli man by officers July 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams.
