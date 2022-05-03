A 55-year-old Richmond woman was arrested by officers with the state attorney general office on May 2 on three warrants charging her with theft.
She was charged with fraud sell securities less than $100,000, theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property between $30,000-150,000, according to Victoria County jail records.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies May 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 5-50 pounds, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Corpus Christi Woman by deputies May 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 5-50 pounds, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Donna woman by deputies May 2 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, smuggling of persons and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Cuero man by deputies May 2 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and a driving while intoxicated case and a DeWitt County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on warrants charging him with falsifying drug test falsification device and driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 3 on a Harris County warrant charging her with felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.