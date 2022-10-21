ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Robstown man Oct. 20 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man Oct. 20 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man Oct. 20 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man Oct. 20 by officers on warrants charging him with continuous violence against family and assault causing bodily injury family member.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man Oct. 20 by deputies on a Jones County warrant charging him with criminal mischief $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 20 by officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Houston man Oct. 20 by officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and two counts of abandoning or endangering child criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 20 by deputies on a warrant charging her with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Bloomington man Oct. 21 by deputies on suspicion of cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man Oct. 21 by deputies on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 21 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man Oct. 21 by officers on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Edna man Oct. 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.