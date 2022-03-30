A 39-year-old Victoria man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police records.
Arrested:
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 29 on a warrant charging her with assault causes bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Houston man by deputies March 29 on warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 29 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on Nueces County warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license involved with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Port lavaca woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 ounce. She was also arrested on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and violation of probation from Calhoun County in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
