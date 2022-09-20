Victoria resident Ramon Cordova Jr., 25, was arrested by deputies Tuesday on suspicion of smuggling of persons.
Cordova’s bond is set at $60,000, according Victoria County Jail records.
Smuggling of persons is a felony offense under the Texas Penal Code that can range from a third to first degree felony depending on the circumstances of the case.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Refugio man by deputies Sept. 19 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in two aggravated sexual assault of a child cases.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by deputies Sept. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in an evading arrest or detention case, eight Class C misdemeanors, false report to law enforcement, assault causing bodily injury, theft of property $100-$750, resisting arrest, search or transport and theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Liberty Hill man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and by deputies on a Williamson County warrant charging him with duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape less than $200.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Hallettsville man by officers Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Service officials Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence case.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Cuero man by deputies Sept. 19 on a DeWitt County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 20 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.