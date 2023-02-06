A Victoria man was arrested Sunday on drug possession and racing on the highway charges.
About 2 a.m., the man, 28, was arrested by Victoria police, according to Victoria County Jail records.
The man was arrested on suspicion of racing on the highway, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Feb. 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 3 on warrants charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and bond forfeiture in three theft of property between $100-$750 cases.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15%.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child to danger of imminent bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of interfering with public duties and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 5 on suspicion of second offense driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of racing on the highway.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Cleveland, Ohio, man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Cuero woman by troopers on Feb. 5 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by the Precinct 3 constable's office Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with harassment.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on warrants charging him with interfering with emergency request for service.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with mail theft of more than 10 addresses.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and violation of probation in a resisting arrest, search or transport case.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on two warrants charging him with violation of probation in possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.