Victoria resident Aaron Duane Breeden, 19, was arrested on suspicion of racing on highway, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest or detention in the 4200 block of North Laurent Street about 9 a.m. Thursday.
Victoria police officers observed a red Dodge Charger attempting to drag race another vehicle, and as officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the Charger fled, said department spokesperson Lauren Meaux.
The Charger cut through a business parking lot where Breeden crashed into an unoccupied vehicle, Meaux said.
Officers made contact with Breeden, the sole occupant and located marijuana in the vehicle, she said.
No injuries were reported, and the incident remained under investigation Friday, Meaux said.
Breeden was not in the Victoria County Jail as of Friday night, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Victoria woman Dec. 8 by officers on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man Dec. 8 by officers on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman Dec. 8 by officers on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman Dec. 8 by deputies on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.