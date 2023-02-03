Blotter generic

A 54-year-old Victoria woman reported finding the passenger side window broken on her blue 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up Thursday evening.

The incident was reported to Victoria Police at 6:37 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of North Laurent Street,

The damage was discovered at about 6:15 p.m. after last being secure at 6:10 p.m., according to the incident report.

No items were reported stolen from the vehicle, said department spokesperson Lauren Meaux.

The incident is considered a criminal mischief $100-$750 offense and is still under investigation, Meaux said.

Criminal mischief $100-750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Edna man Feb. 2 by officers on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with vehicle and a driving while intoxicated cases. He was also arrested on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Edna man Feb. 2 by officers on suspicion of criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Taft man Feb. 2 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense case.
  • VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on warrants charging him with criminal trespass and violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
  • VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
  • VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man Feb. 3 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA — A 25-year-old George West man Feb. 3 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 24-year-old San Antonio man Feb. 3 by deputies on suspicion of unauthorized us of vehicle and on two DeWitt County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of weapon.
  • VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man Feb. 3 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

