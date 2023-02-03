A 54-year-old Victoria woman reported finding the passenger side window broken on her blue 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up Thursday evening.
The incident was reported to Victoria Police at 6:37 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of North Laurent Street,
The damage was discovered at about 6:15 p.m. after last being secure at 6:10 p.m., according to the incident report.
No items were reported stolen from the vehicle, said department spokesperson Lauren Meaux.
The incident is considered a criminal mischief $100-$750 offense and is still under investigation, Meaux said.
Criminal mischief $100-750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Edna man Feb. 2 by officers on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with vehicle and a driving while intoxicated cases. He was also arrested on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Edna man Feb. 2 by officers on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Taft man Feb. 2 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on warrants charging him with criminal trespass and violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man Feb. 3 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old George West man Feb. 3 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old San Antonio man Feb. 3 by deputies on suspicion of unauthorized us of vehicle and on two DeWitt County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man Feb. 3 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.