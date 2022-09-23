An 18-year-old Victoria woman reported to Victoria police the theft of her Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of Houston Highway.
The smartphone was last known secure at 6:30 a.m., according to police records.
The smartphone was valued at $230, and the case is considered a theft of property $100-$750.
Theft of property $100-$750 is Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of possession of 1-4 grams of marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substances less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substances 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by police Sept. 22 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, forgery of a financial instrument, fraud transfer of motor vehicle less than $30K and making a false report to a law enforcement employee.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by police Sept. 22 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by police Sept. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by police Sept. 22 on warrants charging her with three counts of violation of probation in credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly person cases and driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 22 on warrants charging him with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 22 on warrants charging her with assault causing bodily injury as well as bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of interfering with public duties and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Edna man by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as on a Hays County warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear felony.