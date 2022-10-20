Victoria Police Department officers arrested Wharton resident Ralph McAfee, 39, at 1:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on multiple warrants as well as on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
The arrest was made in cooperation with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force.
McAfee was arrested on five Colorado County warrants charging him with aggravated assault causing bodily injury to a family member, burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, interfering with an emergency request for assistance and obstruction or retaliation, according to a department release.
He was also arrested on two Fort Bend County warrants and one Wharton County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
McAfee as of Thursday afternoon was in the Victoria County Jail where his bond for all charges was set at $169,000, according to online Victoria County Jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man Oct. 19 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 19 by deputies on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 19 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Woodsboro man Oct. 19 by deputies on a Refugio County warrant charging him with violation of probation in an indecency with a child by sexual contact case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man Oct. 19 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 19 by officers on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man Oct. 19 by officers on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, Superfund site or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man Oct. 19 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old San Antonio woman Oct. 19 by deputies on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman Oct. 19 by officers on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.