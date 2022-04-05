A woman reported being mugged for her phone Monday in the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson Street,
The 24-year-old woman said her iPhone 13 was stolen by a man at 8:30 a.m. It was later recovered, according to the incident report.
Robbery is a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Houston man by deputies April 4 on suspicion of theft of firearm
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 4 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500, enhanced by two previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Lubbock man by deputies April 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington man by deputies April 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Yoakum man by officers April 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, reckless bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
