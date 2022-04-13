A 29-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend while in the 500 block of Meyer Street, early Tuesday morning.
The woman reported the incident to the Victoria Police Department at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday.
The boyfriend assaulted the woman using his hands fists or feet. The woman suffered minor injuries, according to the incident report.
The incident is still under investigation, Victoria Police Sgt. Branden Allen said.
The incident is being consider an assault causing bodily injury/family violence offense, according the incident report.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation. He was later attested by deputies on two warrants charging him with surety off bond in a possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds case and a possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Austin man by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 12 on warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture on a violation of probation in a fleeing police officer case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Houston man by officers April 13 on two Wichita County warrants charging him with theft of property $300,000 or greater.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.